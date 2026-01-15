Japan's Kyoei Tanker taps local yard for VLCC newbuilding

Japan's Kyoei Tanker has awarded Japan Marine United (JMU) a contract for the construction of a new very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The 310,000DWT vessel will be built by JMU subsidiary Ariake Shipyard. Its delivery is scheduled for 2029.

Following approval by Kyoiei Tanker’s board of directors and the signing of a final agreement by the partners by the end of 2025, this new vessel will be acquired through a joint ownership structure. The vessel will be held either directly by Kyoiei Tanker or through a consolidated subsidiary in which it holds a 70 per cent stake.