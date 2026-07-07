Japanese VLCCs with Saudi crude move to exit Persian Gulf

Another two Japanese-owned supertankers carrying Saudi Arabian crude were heading to the Strait of Hormuz to exit the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed, joining a fleet of previously stranded vessels that left a day earlier.

One of the tankers is owned and managed by Nippon Yusen KK and the other is owned and managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, LSEG data showed. Each of them loaded two million barrels of Saudi crude on March 1, Kpler data showed.

The companies did not respond immediately to requests for comment.