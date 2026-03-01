Japanese carriers stop sailing via Hormuz over Iran conflict fears

Japanese shipping firms are halting operations around the Strait of Hormuz after US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran.

Nippon Yusen instructed its vessels to halt transit in the area on Saturday, a spokesperson for the company said.

A spokesperson for Mitsui OSK Lines said, "We are refraining from navigating through the Strait of Hormuz, and our related vessels have been instructed to remain in safe waters," adding that the safety of its crew, cargo and vessels is the "top priority".

A Kawasaki Kisen spokesperson said that several of its ships currently in the Persian Gulf are on standby, adding that unlike with other thoroughfares, there are no options for diverting the shipments.