Japan welcomes first Central Asian crude shipment as it diversifies oil sources

Japan's industry ministry said a tanker carrying Azerbaijani crude oil was set to arrive as early as Tuesday with the first cargo of oil received from Central Asia since the Iran war began in February.

Before the US-Israeli war with Iran broke out in late February, Japan relied on the Middle East for about 95 per cent of its crude oil imports. Iran's retaliatory shutting of most tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has curtailed those shipments, requiring the country to seek alternative supply.

Japan's refineries were largely designed to process Persian Gulf crude to meet growing fuel demand during its economic expansion after World War Two.