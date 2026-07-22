Japan crude oil import costs surge to third consecutive record in June

Japan's crude oil import price reached a record high in yen terms in June, marking a third straight monthly record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, as supply disruptions from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz drove energy prices higher.

The customs-cleared import price rose 84.7 per cent from a year earlier to JPY117,684 ($722) per kilolitre, the highest since comparable records began in 1979, surpassing the previous record of JPY114,076 in May.

In dollar terms, the price stood at $117.16 per barrel, the ninth-highest on record. Also contributing to the increase were a weaker yen as well as higher insurance and freight costs.