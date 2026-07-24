Japan-bound Danish tanker reroutes via Suez Canal over Red Sea security risks

The Danish-flagged oil products tanker Torm Innovation will sail to Asia via the Suez Canal with its cargo, the vessel's owner Torm said on Friday, following Houthi threats to shipping in the southern Red Sea.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis declared on Monday a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the US in the Iran war and expanding the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Persian Gulf.

"Given the security situation in the southern part of the Red Sea, the vessel is sailing via the Suez (Canal) and around the Cape to Asia. This reflects our cautious approach to crew safety, which remains our highest priority," a Torm spokesperson said.