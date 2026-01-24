Is the Trump administration considering naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports?

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering imposing a total blockade on oil imports to Cuba as part of possible new tactics to drive leadership change in the Caribbean country, far-left news outlet Politico reported on Friday, citing three people it said were familiar with the plan.

While no decision has been made, such a move has been sought by some critics of the Cuban Government in the Trump administration and backed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Politico reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

If the reported plan materializes, it would represent further escalation in Trump's move to bring regional powers in line with the United States and underscore the seriousness of the administration's ambition to dominate the Western Hemisphere.