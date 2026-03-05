Is China in talks with Iran to allow safe oil and gas passage through Hormuz?

China is in talks with Iran to allow crude oil and Qatari liquefied natural gas vessels safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz as the US-Israeli war on Tehran intensifies, three diplomatic sources told Reuters.

The war, which entered its sixth day on Thursday, has left the critical shipping passageway all-but shut, with countries around the world cut off from a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

China, which has friendly relations with fellow authoritarian state Iran and relies heavily on Middle Eastern supplies, is unhappy about the Islamic Republic's move to paralyse shipping through the strait and is pressing Tehran to allow safe passage for the vessels, according to the sources.