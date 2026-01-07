Is Chevron in talks with US for expanded Venezuela oil license?

Oil producer Chevron is in talks with the US Government to expand a key license to operate in Venezuela so it can increase crude exports to its own refineries and sell to other buyers, four sources close to the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The talks come as Washington and Caracas progress in negotiations to supply up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil to the United States and President Donald Trump presses American oil companies to invest in the South American country's energy sector.

US officials have said this week that proceeds from the Venezuelan oil supply, which is expected to help state energy company PDVSA drain inventories amid a severe oil blockade, will go to a US-overseen trustee. Proceeds are meant to finance supplies of American goods to Venezuela.