Iraq's pre-war oil export levels can be restored in a week if Hormuz reopens, oil company chief says

Iraq could restore crude oil exports to around 3.4 million barrels per day within one week provided the Iran war ends and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, the head of the country’s state-run Basra Oil Company said.

Among gulf oil producers, Iraq has suffered the biggest drop in oil revenue as a result of the effective closure of the strait, a Reuters analysis has found, because it lacks alternative shipment routes.

But the country, the second biggest producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, can quickly restore output to levels before US-Israeli attacks on Iran at the end of February led to the effective closure of the waterway. The strait typically is the route for about a fifth of global oil and LNG flows.