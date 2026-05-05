Iraq offers steep oil price cuts to lure buyers into Strait of Hormuz

Iraq has offered term buyers May-loading Basrah crude at steep discounts for loading inside the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely blocked since the Iran conflict began.

The OPEC producer is offering its flagship Basrah Medium crude at discounts of $33.40, or $26 a barrel to its May official selling price, for loading on May 1 to May 10 or May 11 to May 31, respectively, according to a May 3 notice from state oil marketer SOMO seen by Reuters.

It also offered May-loading Basrah Heavy crude at a discount of $30 per barrel to the May OSP, the document showed.