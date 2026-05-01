Iranian peace proposal sends crude oil futures lower, but still on track for weekly gain

An Iranian proposal on negotiations with the US sent crude oil futures diving on Friday, but prices remained on track for weekly gains, with Tehran still blocking the Strait of Hormuz and the US Navy blocking exports of Iranian crude.

Brent crude futures for July were down $1.62, or 1.47 per cent, at $108.78 a barrel by 10:16 CDT (15:16 GMT). West Texas Intermediate futures lost $3.40, or 3.24 per cent, to $101.67.

Iran sent its latest proposal for negotiations with the United States to Pakistani mediators on Thursday, state news agency IRNA reported on Friday, a move that could improve prospects for breaking an impasse in efforts to end the Iran war.