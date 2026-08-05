Iran war market turmoil drives 66-fold leap in Glencore's profits

Glencore earned 66 times more from energy trading in the first half of 2026 than it did a year earlier, joining other major commodity traders profiting from market turmoil created by the Iran war.

Glencore booked $2.66 billion in first-half adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from trading on Wednesday, up from just $40 million a year earlier.

US President Donald Trump on Monday accused oil majors ExxonMobil and Chevron of making "too much money" with high gasoline prices a risk for his Republican Party as it seeks to retain control of Congress in November midterm elections.

Glencore joins the trading desks of European oil majors BP, Shell, TotalEnergies and rival trading house Trafigura in reaping billions in profits this year.