Iran to allow Bangladeshi-flagged tankers to sail through Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Government has agreed to provide Bangladesh-registered tankers carrying oil and LNG with safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Bangladeshi newspaper The Business Standard reported on Thursday, March 12.
Bangladeshi energy officials have confirmed that Iran will be notified whenever a tanker will enter the strait.
Under the same arrangement, Iranian Ambassador to Dhaka Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi asked local officials to share relevant information about Bangladeshi-flagged tankers with Tehran before they enter the strait.
China is the only other country whose owned oil tankers have been explicitly permitted to sail through the strait after Iran sought to restrict access to it in the wake of renewed hostilities with the United States and Israel.
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has meanwhile assured that ships belonging to Arab and European countries that decide to sever diplomatic ties with the US and Israel would also be given safe passage.
Countries that will expel US and Israeli envoys from their respective territories are to be given "full right and freedom" to transit the critical waterway, Iranian state news agency IRIB has quoted the IRGC as saying.