Iran to allow Bangladeshi-flagged tankers to sail through Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Government has agreed to provide Bangladesh-registered tankers carrying oil and LNG with safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Bangladeshi newspaper The Business Standard reported on Thursday, March 12.

Bangladeshi energy officials have confirmed that Iran will be notified whenever a tanker will enter the strait.

Under the same arrangement, Iranian Ambassador to Dhaka Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi asked local officials to share relevant information about Bangladeshi-flagged tankers with Tehran before they enter the strait.