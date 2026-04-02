Iran opens safe corridor for Philippine vessels and energy supplies

The Philippines has received an assurance from Iran that it will allow the safe passage of Philippine-flagged vessels, fuel and Filipino seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz, Manila's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The assurance came after Philippine foreign minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro spoke with her Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, with the two top diplomats tackling energy supply security and the safety of Filipino seafarers.

"During the call, the Iranian Foreign Minister assured the Secretary that Iran will allow the safe, unhindered, and expeditious passage through the Strait of Hormuz of Philippine-flagged vessels, energy sources, and all Filipino seafarers," the Philippine foreign ministry said in a statement.