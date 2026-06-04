Iran oil exports feel the squeeze, hitting a six-year low

Iranian exports of crude oil and condensate fell to their lowest level in at least six years in May, falling well below 300,000 barrels per day, mainly due to the US naval blockade, according to shipping data and analysts.

The US began enforcing the blockade on April 13, choking Iranian exports as the oil market faces a supply crunch due to Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz cutting exports from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran's exports averaged about 209,000 bpd in May, Vortexa data shows, down sharply from 1.34 million bpd in April and nearly 1.9 million bpd in March.

This marks their lowest level since late 2019 and early 2020, when US President Donald Trump was pursuing a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran in his first term, Vortexa said.