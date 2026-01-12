Iran holds record amount of oil at sea amid China slowdown and US strike fears

Iran has a record amount of oil on the water, equivalent to about 50 days of output, data from Kpler and Vortexa shows. This comes as China has bought less because of sanctions and Tehran seeks to protect its supplies from the risk of US strikes.

The amount of Iranian crude and condensate, either on tankers in transit or in floating storage vessels, reached a record high of 166 million barrels in the week ended January 11. According to shipping data provider Kpler, this is the highest level on record in data going back to 2016.

Data from shipping analysts at Vortexa pegs stocks at a record high around 170 million barrels. Iran, one of the biggest producers of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is facing its biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.