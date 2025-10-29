Iran cuts oil prices further for China as sanctions bite

The discounts on Iranian oil offered to China have hit their widest in more than a year, as tightening sanctions on Russia and Iran squeeze buying from independent refiners already constrained by a shortage of crude import quotas, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The United States, Britain and the EU recently imposed a wave of trade restrictions on top Russian oil producers and other industry players, aiming to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war.

The sanctions have prompted some buyers in China and India, the two biggest Russian oil buyers, to pause their purchases, causing a sharp decline in prices for Russian crude and adding unsold Russian shipments on to already ample Iranian supplies, trade sources said.