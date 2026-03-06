Iran conflict provides boost to Russian energy demand

The Kremlin said on Friday that the war in Iran had fuelled demand for Russian energy products, a day after the US Treasury issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil currently stuck at sea.
The conflict, which entered its seventh day on Friday, has left the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping passage all-but shut, with countries around the world cut off from a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has been and remained a reliable supplier of oil and gas, both via pipelines and in liquefied form.
"We are seeing a significant increase in demand for Russian energy resources in connection with the war in Iran. Russia has been and remains a reliable supplier of both oil and gas — including pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas," Peskov told reporters.
"It also remains capable of guaranteeing the continuity of all deliveries for which contracts have been concluded."
Peskov declined to disclose possible volumes of Russian oil supplies to India following Washington's waiver, which followed months of US pressure on New Delhi not to buy Russian oil.
