Iran conflict provides boost to Russian energy demand

The Kremlin said on Friday that the war in Iran had fuelled demand for Russian energy products, a day after the US Treasury issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil currently stuck at sea.

The conflict, which entered its seventh day on Friday, has left the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping passage all-but shut, with countries around the world cut off from a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has been and remained a reliable supplier of oil and gas, both via pipelines and in liquefied form.