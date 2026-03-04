Investors scramble into oil futures following war-driven price jump

Investors rushed to lock in a spike in oil prices this week, resulting in a record volume of energy futures and options contracts changing hands on Monday, the first trading day after Israel and the US bombed Iran and Tehran retaliated.

Hedging provides traders with opportunities to profit in times of volatility, and can help producers reduce risk and protect their production from sharp moves in the market by locking in a price for their oil.

Investors traded a record 12.7 million energy futures and options contracts on the Intercontinental Exchange on Monday as oil futures jumped, ICE said on Tuesday. Crude oil futures traded at multi-month highs during the session.