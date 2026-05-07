International Seaways reports record quarterly results in Q1 2026

International Seaways reported net income of $286 million for the first quarter of 2026. This performance represents the strongest quarterly results for the company since the end of 2022.

Revenue for the period increased to $325 million from $183 million during the first quarter of 2025. International Seaways attributed the growth to higher spot earnings across its fleet, which rose by an average of approximately $30,000 per day.

The crude tanker segment generated shipping revenues of $191 million during the three-month period. Average spot earnings in this division exceeded $41,000 per day as market demand remained high.