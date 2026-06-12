Initial predictions of a historic oil crisis overblown, data reveals

Since the start of the Iran war and Tehran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz was, "closed", the market has grappled to put a figure on lost crude supply and to predict the price of oil.

Initial calculations were simple: add up all non-Iranian Persian Gulf crude oil exports, some 12 million to 15 million barrels a day, and you easily have the biggest crisis in history.

Accordingly, benchmark Brent crude futures shot to nearly $120 per barrel in early March. Analysts warned it was just the beginning as forecasts of $200 hit the headlines triggering inflationary concerns for consumers and businesses.

Tankers dropped anchor as Iran's threats made voyages too risky, and trying to spot any tanker making a run for it was nearly impossible due to US curbs on satellite imagery over the gulf and ships spoofing their locations.