Indonesia's Pertamina to consolidate refinery, shipping, and retail units

Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina will merge the operations of its refinery, shipping and retail units to improve efficiency in its core business, CEO Simon Aloysius Mantiri said on Thursday.

"We will carry out a downstream integration, by merging the operations of Pertamina Patra Niaga, Kilang Pertamina Internasional and Pertamina International Shipping, which we are targeting to be completed by the end of 2025," Mantiri told a parliamentary committee overseeing state companies.