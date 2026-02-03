Indonesia buys rare Russian oil cargoes as Moscow seeks new markets

Indonesia imported two cargoes of Russian oil in December and January, ship tracking data showed on Tuesday, rare purchases by the Southeast Asian country and a possible signal of Russian oil sellers seeking new markets in response to international pressure on other buyers.

The imports, tracked by Kpler and Vortexa, came as the prospect of declining demand from India, one of the main buyers of Russian crude, has depressed prices of the western-sanctioned oil, sales of which are vital in helping fund the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that India had agreed to halt Russian oil purchases as part of a trade deal with the US, though the Kremlin has said it had heard no statements from India about halting purchases of Russian oil.

Indonesia - which usually relies on Middle East and African crude for much of its needs - has not joined with western sanctions against Russia.

"One standard cargo each was taken in December and January," Vortexa analyst Emma Li said, referring to Sakhalin crude.

The last time Kpler data recorded Indonesia's import of Russian crude was in June 2023 when the country imported one million barrels of Urals that headed to the Cilacap Refinery.

Kpler data showed no previous Sakhalin imports by Indonesia.