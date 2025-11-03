India's Russian oil imports rise in October, shiptracking data shows

India's crude oil imports from Russia are expected to have risen slightly in October from a month earlier, according to preliminary ship-tracking data from Kpler and OilX, in spite of pressure from Washington to cut purchases.

India's Russian oil imports rose to about 1.48 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 1.44 million bpd in September, Kpler data showed. OilX pegged October imports at the same level and said September imports were 1.43 million bpd. The data excluded oil from Kazakhstan that was exported from Russia.