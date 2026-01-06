India's Reliance says it expects no Russian crude deliveries in January

Reliance Industries said on Tuesday it is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January and has not received such cargoes in the past three weeks.

The private refiner, which used to be India's largest buyer of Russian oil, published a statement on social media denying a Bloomberg report based on Kpler data that three vessels laden with Russian oil are heading to its Jamnagar refinery.

India emerged as the biggest buyer of discounted Russian seaborne crude following the start of the Ukraine war in 2022. The purchases have fuelled a backlash from Western nations, which have targeted Russia's energy sector with sanctions, arguing that oil revenues help fund Moscow's war effort.