India's Reliance fills diesel gap in Europe and Brazil as global supplies tighten

India's Reliance Industries ramped up diesel exports to Europe and Brazil in July, according to shiptracking data and trade sources, which could help ease tight supply globally caused by the US-Iran war and a Russian export ban.

The exports come after European diesel profit margins hit a record of $74 a barrel on Wednesday as the region's stockpiles have fallen to their lowest since 2014 and escalation in the Middle East conflict hit Persian Gulf exports to Europe.

About four million to five million barrels of the industrial and transport fuel were loaded at the refiner's Jamnagar site this month for Europe, according to data from Kpler, Vortexa and two trade sources, returning to levels seen before the US-Iran war started and the highest in 10 months.

Reliance did not respond to a Reuters query seeking comment.