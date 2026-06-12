India's month-on-month oil demand ticks up as April imports rise

India's crude oil imports rose more than three per cent month-on-month in April to 20.08 million tonnes, government data showed.

On a yearly basis, crude oil imports slipped 4.3 per cent, from 20.99 million tonnes in April 2025, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.

India is the third-largest importer and consumer of oil globally so the data is a key indicator of its demand.

Imports of crude oil products fell over 40 per cent on a yearly basis to 2.34 million tonnes in April, while product exports declined about 14.6 per cent to 3.45 million tonnes.