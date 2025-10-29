India's HPCL-Mittal Energy ceases Russian oil purchases

Indian refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy (HMEL) said on Wednesday it has stopped purchasing Russian oil, shortly after the Financial Times reported the company bought Russian oil transported on blacklisted ships.

Last week, the US and Europe imposed a raft of fresh sanctions on Russian oil, with Washington targetting the country’s top oil producers Lukoil and Rosneft. This has prompted Indian refiners to pause buying Russian oil as they await clarity.