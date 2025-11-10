India's HMEL issues prompt tender for naphtha supplies as Russian flows hit

Indian refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy has issued a rare spot tender seeking two cargoes of naphtha for November delivery after its Russian supplies of the petrochemical feedstock were hit, three trade sources said on Monday.

The tender, which was scheduled to close on Friday, has been extended until November 12, one of the sources said.

HMEL is seeking naphtha with a minimum 60 per cent paraffin content and a maximum sulphur content of 500 ppm for delivery at Mundra port in Western India during November 9-12 and November 13-18, two of the three sources added.