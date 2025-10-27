India’s crude imports rise modestly in September

India’s crude oil imports rose 1.7 per cent in September to 19.93 million tonnes month-on-month, government data showed on Monday. India is the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, making this data a key indicator of its oil demand.

On a yearly basis, crude oil imports rose 6.1 per cent, from 18.79 million tonnes in September 2024, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell shows. Imports of crude oil products rose about 20.9 per cent on a yearly basis to 4.40 million tonnes in September, while product exports fell 4.8 per cent to 6.18 million tonnes.