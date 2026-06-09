Indian ship registry cracks down on "shadow fleet" tankers

India's ship safety certifier is taking a tougher stance on vessels involved in evading international trade sanctions, by cancelling the certification of more than 200 tankers and other ships since 2023, the head of the agency told Reuters.

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) is among the world's leading ship certifiers and removal from its list is likely to complicate a vessel's ability to secure insurance and potentially access ports.

Since 2023, Mumbai-based IRClass has de-classed 235 ships from its registry, mainly oil tankers and also a few gas carriers, the non-profit organisation's Executive Chairman Arun Sharma said.