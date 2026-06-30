Indian refiners snap up record Russian oil volumes in June

India's Russian oil imports surged to a record high in June, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed, as refiners snapped up Russian barrels to mitigate the impact of the Strait of Hormuz closure on other sources of supply.

Indian refiners received about 2.70 million bpd of oil from Russia this month, preliminary data from Kpler and LSEG showed.

India's Russian oil imports in May were 2.13 million bpd, according to Kpler, while LSEG pegged May imports at 1.95 million bpd.