Indian Oil pivots to vessel ownership as US LPG import reliance grows

India's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), is looking to acquire a 50 per cent stake in very large gas carriers (VLGC), according to a tender document, as it prepares to increase imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States.

IOC would be the first Indian refiner seeking ownership of VLGCs. The company currently relies mainly on time-chartered LPG and crude tankers.

IOC did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.