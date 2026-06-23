Indian Oil fails to attract bidders for Hormuz ship charters

Indian Oil Corp has received no bids in tenders to charter vessels for lifting crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas cargoes from ports within the Strait of Hormuz, said two trade sources familiar with the matter.

India's top refiner and fuel retailer last week floated three tenders to charter a very large gas carrier (VLGC), a very large crude carrier and a Suezmax.

Indian state refiners mostly buy oil and LPG from the Middle Eastern producers on free-on-board basis.