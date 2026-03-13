Indian official: Africa-bound India-flagged fuel tanker sets sail from east of Hormuz

The Indian-flagged oil tanker, Jag Prakash, which is carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, has set sail from east of the Strait of Hormuz, an Indian Government official said on Friday.

Persian Gulf shipping has been disrupted over the past two weeks as Iran targets the region in retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks on it.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, India's special secretary at the ministry of shipping, told reporters that there were four Indian-flagged vessels stuck east of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Gulf of Oman, on Thursday, of which one, the Jag Prakash, had now set sail.

"Three vessels remain stuck at the east side, they have 76 Indian sailors onboard," he said.