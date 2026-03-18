India will export fuels after meeting local demand

India is assessing fuel-supply requests from its neighbours and will approve exports only if it has surplus volumes, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupts shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and sends global energy prices higher.

India, the world's fourth-largest refiner, supplies fuels to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The country has been hit hard by the jump in crude prices, but unlike China it has not moved to ban exports of refined fuel.

India has adequate crude supplies and refined fuel stocks to meet local fuel demand, said Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the oil ministry.