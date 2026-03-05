India seeks US marine cover for Middle East energy cargoes

India is in talks with the United States to secure marine cover for vessels shipping oil from the Middle East, as New Delhi seeks to shield buyers from potential supply disruptions caused by the crisis in the Persian Gulf, a government official said on Thursday.

"So far we are comfortable," the official, who did not wish to be identified, said, adding that the oil ministry is in discussions with major producers and traders to secure oil, LPG, and LNG.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the US International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the gulf.