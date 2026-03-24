India loads LPG onto stranded empty ships amid gas crisis

India is loading liquefied petroleum gas onto its empty vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf as the country grapples with a gas shortage triggered by the conflict in the Middle East, an official from the federal shipping ministry said on Tuesday.

Eight LPG carriers, four crude oil ships, and one LNG tanker were among 24 Indian-flagged vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf as shipments were disrupted from the gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Two ships Shivalik and Nanda have already reached India, while Pine Gas, and Jag Vasant are expected to arrive on March 26-27, said Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the shipping ministry.

Sinha said one vessel had exited dry dock and would be fully loaded with LPG in three to four days. He said five tankers carrying 230,000 tonnes of LPG are in the Strait of Hormuz. "Finally, we will have six LPG-loaded carriers," he said.