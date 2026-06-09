India increases Russian crude imports to over two million barrels per day

India's importation of Russian crude increased to between two million and 2.25 million barrels per day in April 2026, the country's petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri told local media recently.

The figure is around one and a half times higher compared to what was recorded during February 2026, when India's Russian crude imports peaked at 1.05 million barrels per day.

In early 2022, prior to the outbreak of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, India's purchases of Russian crude had comprised less than one per cent of total imports, as the country had traditionally sourced its oil from the Middle East.