India halts diesel exports to EU, Turkey flows slow

India stopped exporting diesel to the European Union this month due to the European Union's ban on fuel derived from Russian crude and instead sent a record amount to West Africa, shipping data from Kpler and Vortexa showed, while Turkey's diesel exports to the EU slowed in recent months.

The developments highlight that the EU policy, aimed at punishing Russia over its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is prompting a further reordering of intercontinental oil flows, forcing India’s oil refineries to seek new markets and disrupting Turkey's lucrative trade in supplying fuel to the EU.

"We think the most likely 're-shuffle' would be for more Indian diesel to go into Africa and free up more Middle Eastern supply for Europe," Clare Morris, analyst at Energy Aspects said. Russian crude made up 30 per cent of India’s seaborne crude imports in 2025, while it represented 48 per cent for Turkey’s seaborne crude imports last year, according to Kpler.

India has not sent any diesel to the EU so far in January, having exported a monthly average of 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, making it the third biggest diesel exporter to the bloc, according to Kpler.