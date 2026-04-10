India grants Reliance's request for Iranian oil tankers to berth at port

India's shipping ministry has granted special permission to four vessels carrying Iranian oil - as requested by Reliance Industries - to berth at the western port of Sikka, three industry sources said.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has not received a cargo from Tehran since May 2019 following US pressure not to buy Iranian crude. However, the US last month temporarily waived sanctions on the purchase of Iranian oil at sea to ease oil prices.

The waiver is due to expire on April 19. India's oil ministry, shipping ministry and Reliance did not respond to requests for comment.

Iranian oil is often transported by a shadow fleet of vessels that lack internationally recognised insurance and safety certifications. But this requires special permission from the government as exemptions are required under Indian rules for the berthing of ships.