India denies discussing release of tankers with Iran for Hormuz passage

India on Tuesday denied holding talks with Iran about releasing three tankers seized in February in exchange for ensuring safe passage for Indian ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Indian authorities seized the three Iran-linked ships near Indian waters alleging they had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that Iran had asked India to release the US-sanctioned ships as part of talks seeking the safe passage of Indian-flagged or India-bound vessels out of the gulf via the strait.