India buys palm oil cargoes from Latin America at steep discounts

Indian importers for the first time bought palm oil from Colombia and Guatemala as producers sitting on surplus stocks offered cargoes at steep discounts, four trade sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Indonesia and Malaysia dominate global palm oil supplies and are the main suppliers to India, which imported nine million tons of palm oil in 2023/24. Colombia and Guatemala, the fourth- and sixth-largest producers of palm oil, usually export their surplus stocks to Europe and North America.