India avoids sending more ships to Persian Gulf until stranded ones are freed

India wants to secure the return of its ships stranded in the Persian Gulf before sending any vessels back to load fuel, a senior government official said on Thursday. "Our priority is to get all our ships out of the Strait of Hormuz," said Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary at India's ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.

India will send vessels to the west of the Strait of Hormuz, "whenever the situation becomes conducive", he added.

India's shipping ministry is coordinating with the foreign ministry and a decision on sending vessels back will be taken after all stranded ships return, Mangal told a press conference.