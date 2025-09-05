Imperial Petroleum reports profits in Q2 and H1 2025

Greek shipping company Imperial Petroleum today announced profitable results for its second quarter and first half of 2025, despite facing a decline in market rates. The company's second-quarter revenue fell by 22.8 per cent to $36.3 million from $47 million in the same period last year. This was primarily due to lower tanker market rates. The company's net income for the quarter was $12.8 million, down from the $19.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024.

Despite the quarterly decline, the company highlighted a major strategic accomplishment: a massive expansion of its fleet. Between the beginning and end of the second quarter, Imperial Petroleum’s fleet grew from 12 vessels to 19.