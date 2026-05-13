IEA warns of global oil deficit through 2026 as Iran conflict hits output

Global oil supply will not meet total demand this year as the Iran war wreaks havoc on Middle East oil production, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly oil market report on Wednesday.

The US and Israel's war with Iran, subsequent damage to Iran and its Persian Gulf neighbours' oil infrastructure and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have caused the largest oil supply crisis in history, sending oil prices skyrocketing.

"With Hormuz tanker traffic still restricted, cumulative supply losses from Middle East gulf producers already exceed one billion barrels with more than 14 million (barrels per day) of oil now shut in, an unprecedented supply shock," said the agency, which advises industrialised countries.