IEA still sitting on substantial oil reserves after record release

The International Energy Agency's (IEA) member countries still hold substantial emergency oil stocks in reserve despite the largest coordinated release of strategic reserves on record, it said on Tuesday.

The agency said that about 290 million barrels of oil have been released by member countries since the release was announced on March 11, and that they collectively hold more than one billion barrels of emergency oil stocks in reserve.

The IEA agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles after a surge in global crude prices triggered by the US-Israeli war with Iran.