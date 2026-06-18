IEA head welcomes peace pact, calls for unconditional Hormuz reopening

International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol on Thursday welcomed the interim agreement to end the Iran war and called for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened without conditions.

Birol said several countries were reviewing their energy policies as it was clear that the waterway could potentially be shut again, given Iran had closed it during the war.

The IEA will discuss new strategies with several countries as the crisis has redrawn the global energy map, Birol said at an event in Istanbul, adding that "trust" is critical in global energy markets, where prices have fallen since the peace deal.