IceChem Tankers inks newbuilding contracts for four chemical carriers
IceChem Tankers has confirmed that its partners TB Marine and Ektank have entered into newbuilding contracts for four 22,000DWT, ice class 1A chemical tankers for operation in the North Atlantic basin.
The first ship is scheduled for delivery in the fall of 2026. Deliveries will then follow every three months with the last ship being handed over in the summer of 2027.
IceChem said the ships will be designed to be highly fuel efficient with significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
They will also be ready to use "green" methanol as a fuel, "when available in a viable bunkering network for [the company's] trade and for this size vessel," said IceChem.
The company added that the new tankers will help offer the highest cargo intake into and out of the Great Lakes, as each ship will have a loading capacity of up to 15,000 tons under navigational draught conditions.
The 22,000DWT tanker acquisitions form part of IceChem's ongoing fleet expansion program.